Mark Wahlberg 'over the moon' ahead of Auckland burger joint opening

Actor Mark Wahlberg is said to be "over the moon" his burger chain will finally open its doors in Auckland next week.

The final touches have been completed on Wahlburgers on Princes Wharf in preparation to welcome customers from March 1.

With capacity to fit 240 diners, the New Zealand arm will be operated by the Mustaca family - the owners of Australia's largest independent cinema chain, United Cinemas.

Sam Mustaca told 1News a decision was made yesterday morning to lock in a date to fire up the grill after facing delays due to shipping from the US.

He said: "I was on the phone to Mark earlier today and Paul, both brothers are over the moon.

"They couldn't believe the news, they thought it was a while away but we've called it and we're going to go live on Wednesday March 1."

There are more than 50 Wahlburgers around the world - including one in Canada.

Working alongside the famed brothers to launch a string of restaurants in Australia first, Mustaca says they've grown to be "like family".

He said: "Paul and I have our banter over food and menus, and Mark and I have a great relationship."

Donnie Wahlberg has also recently become more involved in the project which began with meetings over Zoom in the middle of Covid.

Mustaca said eventually the brothers are expected to make their way over to Australia and New Zealand at some point later this year.

For the past week, Mustaca has been a part of getting the final touches ready to make sure the restaurant is ready to go.

He says he's "fallen in love" with Princes Wharf and has noticed a change in people wanting to get out and about.

Mustaca said: "I'm noticing every day... everyone is merry, everyone's excited, everyone's down at the wharf or a long the viaduct, and it's really got a buzz and feel about it.

"I'm hoping Wahlburgers can find it's place within the restaurant precinct down there and be loved by everyone in New Zealand to enjoy what we've got to offer."

The Wahlberg brothers - chef Paul and actors Donnie and Mark - founded the chain in Massachusetts in 2011. There's now more than 50 across the United States, Europe, and Canada.

Mustaca said: "I'm hoping that everybody just loves the Hollywood experience we're going to deliver to the plate."