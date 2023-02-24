Black Caps rock England early, but Brook leads fightback

The Black Caps have made a strong start in the second Test against England at the Basin Reserve, snaring three early wickets in the opening session.

Zak Crawley (2), Ben Duckett (9) and Ollie Pope (10) were all dismissed within the first seven overs, leaving England reeling at 21 for three.

Matt Henry snicked off both Crawley and Pope before Michael Bracewell took a screamer of a catch in the slips off the bowling of captain Tim Southee to dismiss Duckett.

But after seeing through the rest of a difficult opening hour, Joe Root and Harry Brook began scoring freely and put pressure back on the New Zealand bowling attack.

The pair made it safely through to lunch, with Brook (51no) reaching another fifty as he continues his stellar start to his Test career. Root remains not out on 23.

England are 101 for three at lunch.