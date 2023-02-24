Cricket
1News

Black Caps rock England early, but Brook leads fightback

35 mins ago
Matt Henry celebrates after taking the wicket of Ollie Pope.

Matt Henry celebrates after taking the wicket of Ollie Pope. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps have made a strong start in the second Test against England at the Basin Reserve, snaring three early wickets in the opening session.

Zak Crawley (2), Ben Duckett (9) and Ollie Pope (10) were all dismissed within the first seven overs, leaving England reeling at 21 for three.

Matt Henry snicked off both Crawley and Pope before Michael Bracewell took a screamer of a catch in the slips off the bowling of captain Tim Southee to dismiss Duckett.

But after seeing through the rest of a difficult opening hour, Joe Root and Harry Brook began scoring freely and put pressure back on the New Zealand bowling attack.

The pair made it safely through to lunch, with Brook (51no) reaching another fifty as he continues his stellar start to his Test career. Root remains not out on 23.

England are 101 for three at lunch.

CricketBlack Caps

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

MetService tracking tropical low with cyclone potential near Samoa

MetService tracking tropical low with cyclone potential near Samoa

8 mins ago

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Hātea Kapa Haka

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Hātea Kapa Haka

16 mins ago

Forestry industry expects major changes lie ahead in wake of inquiry

Forestry industry expects major changes lie ahead in wake of inquiry

35 mins ago

Black Caps rock England early, but Brook leads fightback

0:23

Black Caps rock England early, but Brook leads fightback

42 mins ago

Staff member in hospital after truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

Staff member in hospital after truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

51 mins ago

UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Back surgery rules Kyle Jamieson out for up to four months

Broad and Anderson to the fore as England thrash Black Caps

As it happened: England take control with big finish to day 3

More wickets and English fireworks open third day of first Test