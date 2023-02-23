Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Angitū

Established in 2017, Angitū are from the Tāmaki Makaurau rohe. Their name is taken from the late Te Wharehuia Milroy’s whakatauākī “tūwhitia te hopo, mairangatia te angitu” which translated means ‘eliminate the negative, uplift the positive’.

Click here to view their performance.

The team says they were “…established to realise the highest potential of its members through the practice of ngā mahi a Hine Rēhia a Tāne Rore.”

Angitū says they aim to serve a unique perspective of kapa haka and provide an introduction to the world an insight into the unique world of an urban Māori community. To this end, Angitū have created a collection of compositions for Te Matatini 2023 especially. They invite the audience to watch their performance with an open mind and heart as they go on a journey of striving for excellence, and ultimately, angitu (success).

Tianara Wihongi and Norbyn Vaiula serve as the manukura tāne and manukura wahine of Angitū respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of people lead Angitū: Pere Wihongi, Tianara Wihongi, Rhys Wihongi, Ranea Takiari, Tuhoe Tamaiparea, Thomas Rawiri, Norbryn Vaiula, Awatea Wihongi and Lilly Rawiri

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Tū Tawa

Whakaeke (entrance) Ko Mataaho, Ko Angitu

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Taku Wharehuia

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Rau o Te Huia

ADVERTISEMENT

Poi Te Kupenga a Taramainuku

Haka Te Whare Wānanga Ai

Whakawātea (exit) Ngātahi Rā