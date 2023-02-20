Top US politician tears up after pōwhiri at Beehive

A traditional Māori welcoming ceremony proved an emotional experience for a top US government official today.

US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is in New Zealand this week, a trip focused on cooperation between the two countries to address climate change, advance conservation measures and collaboration between indigenous communities.

The US Department of the Interior manages the country's natural resources and cultural heritage.

Speaking at a pōwhiri at the Beehive today, Haaland, who is Native American, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, choked up, saying as countries New Zealand and the USA agreed indigenous people had "something to offer".

Speaking to reporters this afternoon at Te Papa, Haaland said the waiata performed as part of the pōwhiri had been "very powerful".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even though I didn't understand the words, you get a feeling about what that means to the people who are singing.

"It's always overwhelming to me that ancient cultures have survived through so many eras of colonisation, of government — in our country, the worst possible assimilation policies that anyone could imagine.

"When I think about the people of my grandparents' era, when assimilation policies were particularly overwhelming for a lot of native communities, my grandparents worked incredibly hard to preserve our culture for me.

"I don't speak my language because my mother was beaten in school whenever she spoke her language. So some of those things we haven't been able to remedy all the way."

She said she was also happy to see Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta again, after previously meeting her virtually.

Deb Haaland. (Source: 1News)

Haaland, who is from Albuquerque, said visiting New Zealand fulfiled a long-held desire "to see this beauty in person and connect with indigenous relatives in this sacred place".

ADVERTISEMENT

"As communities here in Aotearoa New Zealand and back home in the US continue to face the worst impacts of climate change, our shared partnerships and international collaboration will prove invaluable to help us prepare for the next five, 10 and even 50 years of climate resilience."

Haaland said "collaborative conservation" would be the theme of her visit to New Zealand, and said she would be meeting with local leaders and academics.

"We're not alone in our fight against climate change and a strong partnership with New Zealand is crucial to ensuring a liveable planet for generations to come."

She said she was also "particularly eager to learn more about New Zealand's ongoing work to strengthen indigenous communities".

Haaland also expressed her condolences over the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and said the US would do its best to help however New Zealand wanted it to.

It had so far assisted with satellite imagery, she said.

"The United States stands with you."

ADVERTISEMENT

US ambassador to New Zealand Thomas Udall said his heart went out to all people affected by the cyclone.

"It's a very very heart-searing kind of experience to see what's happening."

He became emotional as he described the experience of friends in the Hawke's Bay region who had to tackle floodwaters holding their children over their head.

"It's very important that we hear from the Government and hear what they need. We wait to hear from the Government of New Zealand."