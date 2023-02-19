Service announced to help with natural disaster insurance claims

Help is on the way for thousands of displaced homeowners struggling with insurance claims after the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

The government is introducing the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service to help avoid disputes, resolve issues, and settle claims for homeowners after a natural disaster.

The service is modelled on the Greater Christchurch Claims Resolution Service (GCCRS) and Residential Advisory Service (RAS), which were used during the Canterbury earthquakes and proved to be successful with insurance companies.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb said the majority of 10,000 users found it highly effective for resolving claims with their insurer.

"Loss of trust, lack of technical expertise or just people being overwhelmed and anxious and over it. What this did is it gave people assistance, it came alongside, helped them. So 90% of the people who have used this said they'd recommend it to someone else to go there if they had an insurance problem after a natural disaster," Webb said.

People should work things through with insurers first but the support was there if people got stuck, he said.

"If you are feeling overwhelmed, if you are feeling that you don't have the technical advice that you need or if you're just not sure that you're insurer's doing the right thing by you, this is absolutely the right place to come," Webb said.

"So use those 0800 numbers or drop into one of the community hubs , just get hold of the service and they're there to help.

"Homeowners who have concerns about their claim or are unsure about the process can contact NZCRS on 0508 624 327, email contact@nzcrs.govt.nz or visit (the website)."

The service will be up and running by Monday, with case managers on the ground at community hubs in Auckland.

It will also be available locally for communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle as soon as possible, but they will still be able to use the phone service.

