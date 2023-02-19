New Zealand
1News

Cash the 'best' way to donate after Cyclone Gabrielle - NEMA

10:01am

Donation drives across the country are being overwhelmed by the generosity of Kiwis wanting to help flood-affected communities in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

However, officials say the best way to help is through donations to relief funds.

One donation drive at Wellington College has been overwhelmed by donations of food, clothing, health supplies and more, but their biggest challenge will be getting it all to Hawke's Bay with only one bus on hand.

NEMA Director Roger Ball said donated goods can create a "significant overhead" and may not be well-matched to the needs of those on the ground.

"Truckloads of donated stuff, which is well intentioned, but... cash donations to the relief funds are best," he said.

Watch the full story in the video above.

New ZealandWellingtonHawke's BayWeather NewsClimate Change

SHARE

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Red-zoned Christchurch land could soon have houses again

Red-zoned Christchurch land could soon have houses again

29 mins ago

Cyclone will have 'multi-billion dollar price tag' - Robertson

2:12

Cyclone will have 'multi-billion dollar price tag' - Robertson

45 mins ago

Sydney storm chaos at SailGP event - Christchurch leg faces delay

Sydney storm chaos at SailGP event - Christchurch leg faces delay

50 mins ago

Telcos have 'social responsibility' to make sites more resilient

4:25

Telcos have 'social responsibility' to make sites more resilient

11:14am

Cyclone Gabrielle: Police confirm two more Hawke's Bay deaths

Cyclone Gabrielle: Police confirm two more Hawke's Bay deaths

10:36am

Robberies, shootings concern Napier mayor as arrests made

0:23

Robberies, shootings concern Napier mayor as arrests made
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Telcos have 'social responsibility' to make sites more resilient

Cyclone Gabrielle: Police confirm two more Hawke's Bay deaths

Robberies, shootings concern Napier mayor as arrests made

Cyclone: Te Karaka community trying to salvage precious taonga