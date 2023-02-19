Cash the 'best' way to donate after Cyclone Gabrielle - NEMA

Donation drives across the country are being overwhelmed by the generosity of Kiwis wanting to help flood-affected communities in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

However, officials say the best way to help is through donations to relief funds.

One donation drive at Wellington College has been overwhelmed by donations of food, clothing, health supplies and more, but their biggest challenge will be getting it all to Hawke's Bay with only one bus on hand.

NEMA Director Roger Ball said donated goods can create a "significant overhead" and may not be well-matched to the needs of those on the ground.

"Truckloads of donated stuff, which is well intentioned, but... cash donations to the relief funds are best," he said.

