Gisborne residents are being urgently asked to stop their water use immediately after the Waipaoa back up water treatment plant failed.

East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan said the region is now relying on the navy for water supply.

In a Facebook post, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence called it a "major crisis."

"Our city has no water. Don't turn your taps on."

It said the city is not getting any water into its reservoirs.