Christchurch employers found guilty of migrant exploitation

Two Christchurch employers have been convicted on migrant worker exploitation charges after underpaying workers, exploiting the visa system and failing to observe Holiday Pay obligations.

The two men, Dalip Singh Baidwan and Matvant Kaur, were found guilty of underpaying migrant workers they employed and failing to observe public holidays.

Some workers even had to return some of their wages after their pay was increased to meet work visa requirements.

The convictions come after an investigation by Immigration New Zealand, which called the offending "serious".

"The offending, in this case, was serious. Paying less than the minimum wage, failing to provide Holiday Pay and manipulating the visa system is unacceptable," General Manager Verification and Compliance Richard Owen said.

"Exploitation is an issue which affects all of us. As well as affecting migrants directly, it also harms legitimate businesses which are undercut by these practices."

Immigration New Zealand is encouraging anyone who sees migrant exploitation to report it.