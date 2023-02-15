Business
1News

ASB announces profit jump, sympathises with Kiwis doing it tough

11:18am
ASB Bank (file image).

ASB Bank (file image). (Source: 1News)

ASB this morning announced a jump in profits, while also sympathising with Kiwis doing it tough.

In its half year results, ASB reported a cash net profit after tax of $822 million for the six months to December 31 2022.

"An increase of $80 million or 11% on the prior comparative period," ASB said in a statement.

"The result was driven by 4% growth in total lending, with home and business lending up 5% and 6% respectively when compared with the first half of FY22 (December 2021). Total regulatory capital held by ASB increased in the 12 months to December 2022 by $1.9 billion to $10.8 billion."

The bank said the results come "at a challenging time when many are feeling the effects of recent interest rate rises and the increased cost-of-living".

“Keeping people in their family homes, assisting businesses to thrive, and supporting our customers’ broader financial wellbeing is fundamental to our purpose," ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt said.

"We understand the expectation for banks to play their part. Just as we heeded the call to keep lending courageously through the pandemic, we recognise the need to continue to support our customers in this cost-of-living challenge."

Shortt went on to tout how ASB recently became the first major bank in New Zealand to ditch, "monthly base fees and self-service transaction fees on advertised business transaction accounts".

"This move, combined with fee removals on some personal accounts, will put $14 million back into customers’ pockets in the year ahead at a time when they need it most," she said.

Shortt also acknowledged that 2023 would continue to be "challenging" for home loan customers as interest rates increase.

"For many, it will be the first time they experience the impacts of increased interest rates.

"We’ve already reached out to more than 4,000 of our home loan customers to help them understand the options open to them, and by the end of the year, we expect to have contacted a further 9,000 customers who could face financial challenges."

New ZealandPersonal FinanceBusiness

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Cyclone: About 10,500 people forced from homes - McAnulty

Cyclone: About 10,500 people forced from homes - McAnulty

20 mins ago

Full video: McAnulty, Little give update on Cyclone Gabrielle response

Full video: McAnulty, Little give update on Cyclone Gabrielle response

22 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: Auckland officials give update on Cyclone Gabrielle impact

Live stream: Auckland officials give update on Cyclone Gabrielle impact

24 mins ago

Live: 10,500 people displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle - McAnulty

5:56

Live: 10,500 people displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle - McAnulty

32 mins ago

'Complete devastation' - Video reveals extent of damage at Piha

0:38

'Complete devastation' - Video reveals extent of damage at Piha

41 mins ago

Luxon speaks to media from flood-hit West Auckland

Luxon speaks to media from flood-hit West Auckland
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

'Significant' investment scam targeting Kiwis, CERT NZ warns

Cyclone another blow for Auckland florists ahead of Valentine's Day

Airbus, Christchurch Airport team up on green hydrogen tech

Free Covid-19 healthcare for many people quietly dropped