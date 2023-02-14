NZ 8-year-old who died on holiday in Fiji named

A New Zealand child has died on a resort in Fiji, with investigators focussing on electrocution as a possible cause.

8-year-old Cairo Winitana was found in a flower garden at Club Wyndham Denaruai Island on Thursday evening.

Cairo was a New Zealand citizen but had been living in Sydney.

His family have set up a GoFundMe, to help his parents Amber and Clarke navigate this "unimaginable nightmare."

"We all know Clarke and Amber to be the most loving, kind-hearted and genuine people."

"They are always willing to offer support to others in need, we sincerely thank you for all the support you are able to offer to them."

Cairo's mother Amber wrote on Facebook "I loved you my son from the moment I found out I was carrying you."

MFAT confirmed it is aware “of the death of a child in Denarau.”

The Ministry said it’s providing assistance to the family.

Fiji police have told local media that initial information suggests the child was electrocuted, but a autopsy will be needed to confirm that.