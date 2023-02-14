New Zealand
Missing boatie rescued near Great Barrier Island

4:45pm
Rescue effort to save the missing boatie.

A boatie missing after their vessel broke from its mooring at Great Barrier Island yesterday has been rescued.

Reports of a boat in distress were received about 2.15am and a search got underway.

Navy frigate HMNZS Te Mana "made speed" towards the vessel this morning after a locator beacon was set off.

Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen of the Police Maritime Unit said the boatie was being taken back to Auckland after being rescued.

"We would like to extend our thanks to them, as well as our colleagues from Westpac Rescue, Coastguard and USAR for the joint efforts in the rescue operation."

