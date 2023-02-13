Gloriavale woman 'discriminated against' because she’s female, Christian

A Gloriavale resident has claimed she’s being discriminated against because she’s a woman, a Christian, and lives at the West Coast commune.

Priscilla Stedfast, who was born at Gloriavale, is giving evidence at the Employment Court case which is deciding whether six former members were employees or volunteers.

Virginia Courage, Pearl Valor, Serenity Pilgrim, Rose Standtrue, Anna Courage and Crystal Loyal claim they were made to work long hours in ‘slave-like’ conditions.

Stedfast said she was not an employee and never wanted to be.

“I have chosen this life and I love living it.

“It is just sad to me that some of the people that I once considered as friends and family are now seeking to destroy the life that I am happy in and have chosen.

“It is not that I reject anyone who doesn’t live at Gloriavale but when someone rejects my faith and sets out to destroy my way of life I find it hard to accept them,” said Stedfast.

The court heard that the working conditions at Gloriavale had changed since the six plaintiffs left the community.

“This 90 hours of work on average is totally incorrect. More likely that would be the most extreme circumstance but even then it seems impossible.

“At six years-old the only job girls would do is set the table for tea with their mother,” said Stedfast.

“I feel that because I live at Gloriavale people do not listen to what I say. People say that I am brainwashed and do not want to understand that I am happy with the life I live.

“They say that what they are doing is to help me be heard when in actual fact they are not interested in anything I have to say unless it is attacking the people and the community I live in.

“As a woman and as a Christian I am being discriminated against and my mouth is being stopped because of where I live and the choices I have made.

“I wish to live at Gloriavale to give and share my life money and time with my family and friends who live there out of love to not be paid a wage for this to teach my children to do the same and to exercise my basic human right to live as I choose and as my conscience dictates,” said Stedfast.

Allegations have been raised during the hearing about the girls and women at Gloriavale receiving unwanted attention and were victims of abuse.

Overseeing shepherd Howard Temple had been called out for hugging people.

Priscilla Stedfast said if someone acts inappropriately there are clear guidelines about it being reported and acted upon.

“I have never considered the way Howard gave attention to girls anything other than wanting them to know they were appreciated. He was like a grandfather to those who didn't have one.

“In recent years a couple of girls spoke about not being comfortable with this. Howard spoke publicly and said he was sorry if he made anyone feel uncomfortable, it was his intention to help.

“He doesn't give hugs anymore. I don't believe there was anything sexual about it. I believe Howard to be a Godly man,” said Stedfast.