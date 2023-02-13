Entertainment
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome fourth child

9:44pm
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child.

Blake Lively has welcomed her fourth baby with Ryan Reynolds.

The 35-year old actress has been married to Hollywood star Ryan, 44, since 2012 and already has James, eight, Inez six and three-year-old Betty with him but seemed to confirm today that they had welcomed their fourth child into the world.

Without revealing a gender or name, Blake shared an image on Instagram which showed her without a baby bump and captioned the post: "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy."

The news comes just months after it was reported that the former Gossip Girl star "didn't have long to go" with her pregnancy and that she and her husband were both "excited" to be welcoming another little one into their brood.

In November, a source said: "Blake is feeling excited, there’s not long to go now. She and Ryan can’t wait to meet their new baby! She’s still got plenty of energy and is getting out and about plenty, taking healthy walks around her neighborhood, and making sure she eats right and doesn’t push herself. But she is being super hands-on with the other kids."

Towards the end of last year, Blake joked that in her previous pregnancies, she had used realistic snaps of herself expecting to deter unwanted paparazzi from her home.

She said: "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. 'You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a No Kids Policy. You all make all the difference Much love! Xxb"

