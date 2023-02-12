Auckland sandbagging stations may close if weather worsens

Four Civil Defence sandbagging stations are open across Auckland today, but authorities are warning that supplies are limited and that stations may close due to bad weather.

In a briefing yesterday, Auckland's deputy mayor Desley Simpson said the council is "very aware of the public concerns about access to sandbags".

"Before seeking to use sandbags as a defence for your property, please look at other ways you may be able to protect it," Adam Maggs, a spokesperson for Auckland Emergency Management, said.

"Identify your drainage points and ensure they're free of leaves and debris.

"Auckland Emergency Management is working as quickly as possible to source both bags and sand at its three collection points. However, demand is significant — we ask that, where possible, you take measures to source your own materials."

AEM has tips and advice for preparing for the cyclone on their website, including information on how to best use sandbags and where to get them.

Sandbagging stations open on Sunday

North Shore: Windsor Park Baptist Church, 540 East Coast Road 0630

Central: Glover Park, Glover Road, St Heliers 1071

West: 13-15 Westgate Drive, Westgate 0614

South: 17 Elmdon Street, Mangere 2022

The three initial sandbagging stations set up across Auckland by Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) ran short of bags yesterday as people scrambled to prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle.

AEM has asked people to alleviate pressure on the stations by sourcing their own sand and bags where possible or seek other ways to protect their property.

There were previously only three stations set up, but AEM confirmed this afternoon there is now a fourth station on 17 Elmdon St, Māngere.

Residents who visited the station at Glover Park in St Heliers yesterday told 1News of scenes of chaos as demand for sandbags appeared to exceed what the stations were prepared to handle.

Aucklanders fill sandbags at a sandbagging station in Glover Park, St Heliers. (Source: 1News)

"We turned up just after 8 [am] and the traffic was so hectic, Irene Kuvarji said. "I filled up like 18 [bags]…it's craziness."

With so many people attempting to prepare for the cyclone, many had to park far away from the park.

"We've carried the bags about a kilometre, a kilometre-and-a-half to get up the hill," Khan Stryker said.

Kuvarji and Stryker said behaviour was mixed, with some people taking bags from others as stock ran out — but other good samaritans with wheelbarrows were helping people take bags to their car.

The St Heliers station went through 40,000 bags and zip ties and had to start rationing as they ran out, Donna Kopara from Fulton Hogan said. Fulton Hogan is the construction company managing the station.

She said two of the other sandbagging stations — at 540 East Coast Rd, Mairangi Bay, and 13-15 Westgate Drive, Westgate — had run out of bags and zip ties too.

"It's not even 2 o'clock," Kopara said.

By early afternoon Saturday, the St Heliers station had gone through 40,000 sandbags and ties. (Source: 1News)

Most residents 1News spoke to at the site had concerns that it had been poorly planned, with the sand being very hard to access by car — although many were helping out and community spirit was high.

"This is a big step up from last week, Andrew Eagles said, who was carting several heavy bags in a wheelbarrow.

However, Eagles was concerned many were coming unprepared, and thought it should have been conveyed better that people need to bring their own shovels, zip ties and gloves.

AEM told 1News they "will continue to top up supplies (dependant on availability) throughout the weekend".

They also advised people bring practical alternative bags, such as old, strong plastic shopping bags.