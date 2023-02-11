Kate Anderson blasts Canterbury Magicians to Super Smash title

Amy Satterthwaite has ended her Super Smash career on top after helping the Canterbury Magicians to a T20 title at Hagley Oval this afternoon.

Satterthwaite, who announced earlier this week she will retire at the end of the domestic season, had to wait to make an impact on the final against Wellington after her T20 swansong started roughly with a duck courtesy of an LBW from Charli Knott.

That was the second dismissal after Canterbury - who won the toss and opted to bat - started strong through openers Kate Anderson and Abigale Gerken.

When Gerken fell for 21 at the end of the eighth over, it sparked a quick succession of wickets with Satterthwaite [0], Natalie Cox, [1], Fran Wilson [0] and Izzy Sharp all falling quick succession after.

At the other of the crease, Anderson soldiered on for her side with the bat, keeping their side of the scoreboard ticking over as the wicket count continued to climb.

In the end, Anderson reached 95 runs off 62, falling short of a century thanks to some sharp fielding from Wellington conjuring a runout.

Kate Anderson plays a shot in the Super Smash final. (Source: Photosport)

Two more runouts late in the innings would see Canterbury finish 145/9, setting Wellington their chase target for a tense finish to the women's season.

Wellington started strong with steady runs from their top order but after openers Rebecca Burns [18] and Thamsyn Newton [24] were removed along with Knott [10] and Jessica McFadyen [30], the Blaze found themselves 89/4 at the end of the 13th over.

That left them needing 57 runs from 42 balls with six wickets in hand and despite signs of life from Caitlin King and Kate Chandler late in the innings, the run rate proved to be too big a task and Wellington ran out of time.

Satterthwaite got to stamp the result with authority to finish her final game, taking the ball at the bowler's end to run out Maneka Singh and leave Wellington all out for 133 from their 20 over; 12 runs short of denying the women's cricket great her perfect sendoff.

It added to the two wickets Satterthwaite got from her four overs of bowling for the Magicians as she finished with figures of 2-26 which was only bettered by Gabby Sullivan [3-29].

With their sixth title, the Magicians now sit just one shy of the Blaze in the overall Super Smash stakes.

In the meantime though, attention turns to the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield for one last campaign with Satterthwaite.