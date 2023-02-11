'Dangerous' prisoners who escaped custody on Auckland motorway named

Police say "dangerous" remand prisoners are still on the run after escaping from an Auckland transport van yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said police are now appealing to the public to help find the trio, releasing photos of the prisoners.

"Zane Hepi, 24, Billy Fepulea'i, 43, and 45-year-old Joseph Ng Wun fled on foot from a transport van on the South Eastern Highway yesterday afternoon — before [allegedly] stealing a vehicle from a member of the public," he said.

Police are seeking Joseph Ng Wun. (Source: NZ Police)

Armstrong said a "dedicated team of officers" were looking for the escaped prisoners.

He said "the men have connections across Counties Manukau and Auckland City".

Police are seeking Billy Fepulea’i. (Source: NZ Police)

"Inquiries have been ongoing to locate the trio by a dedicated team of officers, and we are today appealing to the public for information to help us.

Police consider the men "dangerous" and said they "should not be approached".

The public are asked to immediately call 111 if the trio are seen.