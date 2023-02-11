New Zealand
1News

'Dangerous' prisoners who escaped custody on Auckland motorway named

10:40am
Police are seeking Zane Hepi.

Police are seeking Zane Hepi. (Source: NZ Police)

Police say "dangerous" remand prisoners are still on the run after escaping from an Auckland transport van yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said police are now appealing to the public to help find the trio, releasing photos of the prisoners.

"Zane Hepi, 24, Billy Fepulea'i, 43, and 45-year-old Joseph Ng Wun fled on foot from a transport van on the South Eastern Highway yesterday afternoon — before [allegedly] stealing a vehicle from a member of the public," he said.

Police are seeking Joseph Ng Wun.

Police are seeking Joseph Ng Wun. (Source: NZ Police)

Armstrong said a "dedicated team of officers" were looking for the escaped prisoners.

He said "the men have connections across Counties Manukau and Auckland City".

Police are seeking Billy Fepulea’i.

Police are seeking Billy Fepulea'i. (Source: NZ Police)

"Inquiries have been ongoing to locate the trio by a dedicated team of officers, and we are today appealing to the public for information to help us.

Police consider the men "dangerous" and said they "should not be approached".

The public are asked to immediately call 111 if the trio are seen.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

16 mins ago

Durant, Irving trades signal end of empty era for Sean Marks, Nets

Durant, Irving trades signal end of empty era for Sean Marks, Nets

18 mins ago

Cyclone Gabrielle: Fresh severe weather warnings, watches issued

Cyclone Gabrielle: Fresh severe weather warnings, watches issued

51 mins ago

'It is pure evil' - 5-year-old boy's terminal cancer diagnosis

'It is pure evil' - 5-year-old boy's terminal cancer diagnosis

10:59am

Highlanders, Chiefs claim Super Rugby preseason wins

Highlanders, Chiefs claim Super Rugby preseason wins

10:40am

1:33

10:02am

Harrison hopes bikini break inspires more beach volleyballers

1:43

Harrison hopes bikini break inspires more beach volleyballers
