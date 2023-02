Manasa, one of the beloved red pandas at Wellington Zoo has died.

Manasa was born on Christmas Day 2009 and had been a favourite for visitors and staff over the last 13 years, the zoo said.

As Manasa grew older, so too did concerns about his health and wellbeing.

A recent check showed his health had deteriorated and the zoo experts decided to euthanise him on medical grounds.

"Manasa will be greatly missed by zoo staff and visitors alike," the zoo said.