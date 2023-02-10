Entertainment
1News

Ten 7 Aotearoa, formerly Police Ten 7, ends after 20 years

12:18pm
Ten 7 Aotearoa promo shot.

Ten 7 Aotearoa promo shot. (Source: TVNZ)

Ten 7 Aotearoa, formerly known as Police Ten 7, is being canned after 20 years on Kiwi screens.

It comes after the reality police show underwent an independent review in 2021 to "understand changing viewer expectations" amid racism claims.

At the time, then Auckland councillor Efeso Collins said all the show was doing "is monetising people's poor and vulnerable experiences”.

After the review, the show changed its name to Ten 7 Aotearoa in April last year, introducing a format "style and refresh".

"Presenter Sam Wallace joined as a co-host and more filming was introduced to give a more representative picture of policing across the motu. The 2022 iteration also had a broader focus on crime prevention and education," a statement from TVNZ reads.

However, it was today announced the show has failed to garner enough ratings to continue.

"The topical nature of this content means it’s only available on digital platforms after the initial broadcast for a short time, making it difficult to sustain the viewership needed across both broadcast and digital as more of our audience migrates online," TVNZ’s Director of Content Cate Slater said.

"As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to conclude the programme. We’re excited to give fans an opportunity to mark its legacy with three hour-long specials."

The show ran for a total of 750 episodes across 29 seasons. There were 963 arrests as a result of the series, and 4607 cases were featured.

EntertainmentTelevision

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

King Charles 'wants Prince Harry to attend his coronation'

King Charles 'wants Prince Harry to attend his coronation'

5 mins ago

Emergency management officials speak ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle

Emergency management officials speak ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle

19 mins ago

BREAKING

Cyclone Gabrielle's 'worst case' scenario for Auckland explained

1:04

Cyclone Gabrielle's 'worst case' scenario for Auckland explained

21 mins ago

Airbus, Christchurch Airport team up on green hydrogen tech

Airbus, Christchurch Airport team up on green hydrogen tech

37 mins ago

Whakaari eruption: Separate trial plea rejected by judge

Whakaari eruption: Separate trial plea rejected by judge

51 mins ago

NZR boss shuts down questions about Scott Robertson, All Blacks

0:59

NZR boss shuts down questions about Scott Robertson, All Blacks
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

The days of sharing your Netflix account could be over

Comedian Dai Henwood reveals he has stage four bowel cancer

Rick and Morty creator dropped by networks after abuse charges

Buckingham Palace tried to 'discredit' Harry and Meghan series