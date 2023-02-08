New Zealand
Wayne Brown meets US ambassador, discusses Akl's transport future

8:10pm
US Ambassador Tom Udall.

US Ambassador Tom Udall. (Source: Twitter)

Auckland's mayor Wayne Brown has met with US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall, the first foreign envoy Brown has met since he was elected.

This meeting emphasises "the importance Mayor Brown and Auckland Council place on the relationship with the United States," the mayor's office said.

Topics of conversation included the current emergency situation in Auckland, climate change, indigenous connections between the two countries, and increased engagement in the Pacific.

Brown also discussed with Udall his vision of Auckland's transport future, which includes moving the port from Auckland's waterfront and returning the area to mixed-use.

He told Udall he wanted to learn more about how US cities, such as Portland Oregon, have transformed their waterfronts.

