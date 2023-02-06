New Zealand
75,000 hens dead in fire at Waikato egg farm

29 mins ago


A hen (file image). (Source: istock.com)

A fire at an egg-laying farm in the Waikato has claimed the lives of 75,000 hens.

The fire on Old Rd, Orini, was reported to Fire and Emergency about 7.45am this morning.

When FENZ crews arrived at the scene, the fire was already "well-involved".

"All twelve staff members on site are safe and unharmed," Zeagold Nutrition chief executive John McKay said in a statement.

He said the fire affected four of the 12 barn layer sheds on the property.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and at this stage the focus is on the welfare of our hens.

"We are devastated to have lost 75,000 birds from the four sheds that caught fire."

A FENZ spokesperson confirmed the fire has been contained.

It comes amid concerns New Zealand's egg shortage will continue for some months.



