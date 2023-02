Politicians have arrived at Waitangi on the eve of the annual national day of New Zealand, Waitangi Day, which marks the anniversary of the initial signing of the Treaty of Waitangi on February 6 1840.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has arrived at Te Whare Rūnanga on the Upper Treaty Grounds at Waitangi this morning.

He was accompanied by politicians from all parliamentary parties, and entered with National leader Christopher Luxon.

The pōwhiri is expected to end at 1.30pm.