One ticket has won $8.5 million in tonight's Lotto Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 11, 13, 19, 21, 36, 40 Bonus 27 Powerball 05.

One other ticket shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, taking home $500,000.

Two tickets also shared Strike's top prize taking home $400,000 each.

The winning Strike numbers are: 19, 21, 13, 40.