Hūhana Lyndon set to contest Tai Tokerau seat with Greens

Ngātiwai Trust Board CEO Hūhana Lyndon (Ngātiwai, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua, Te Waiariki, Ngāpuhi) is set to run for the Tai Tokerau seat on behalf of the Greens, the party announced this morning.

In a statement, Lyndon says she hopes to be a strong advocate for issues that affect Māori in the north.

"I am actively connected to kaupapa across the rohe and have a deep understanding of some of the very real issues that our hapū and iwi face," she said.

"Tai Tokerau is my home. I am committed to our rohe and in standing I seek to be a strong, connected and accountable voice for Te Tai Tokerau if elected."

Lyndon has had a strong presence in iwi affairs across the Northland region. Alongside her current role, she was also chief executive of the Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson says the team are excited to have Lyndon on board.

"Hūhana brings an immense wealth of knowledge of the North and we look forward to supporting her campaign."

Labour’s Kelvin Davis has held the Te Tai Tokerau seat since 2014.