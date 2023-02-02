World
Protesters, mourners clash outside Cardinal George Pell's funeral

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
There have been scuffles outside the funeral of Cardinal George Pell in Sydney.

Pell died in Rome last month after complications following surgery.

He was Australia's top-ranking Catholic and was a controversial figure after being jailed for child sexual abuse in 2019.

Pell maintained his innocence, with those convictions quashed more than a year later.

Ribbons were tied to gates outside the cathedral where the funeral was held by survivors of child sexual abuse.

Loud Fence Inc said the ribbons were a symbol of solidarity with those who'd survived abuse.

LGBTTQIA+ protesters were also outside the funeral, waving flags. Some protesters were also heard chanting at mourners.

Some from the group attending the funeral shouted back, calling for police to move the demonstration on.

"Move them back, is it hard for you to move them back?" one shouted.

"There's a f***ing mass going on."

Protesters 1News spoke to earlier said they took issue with Pell's vocal opposition to gay marriage.

