Watchdog finds Oranga Tamariki failing to meet care regulations

Over three years after new legislation set the minimum care standards for a child in state custody, Oranga Tamariki is still failing to meet requirements.

That’s the finding of the second annual report from Aroturuki Tamariki, the Independent Children’s Monitor, which was set up to measure compliance with the regulations.

The Experiences of Care in Aotearoa report is based on monitoring data and surveys with people involved in the care system.

“It remains difficult to measure and understand if Oranga Tamariki is making meaningful change in meeting its regulatory obligations to tamariki and rangatahi in its care,” Aroturuki Tamariki Executive Director Arran Jones said in a press release.

"To learn from past mistakes, it is crucial that Oranga Tamariki close these gaps in knowledge as quickly as possible.

"Oranga Tamariki need to self-monitor and collect data in a way that fulfils its regulatory obligations and commitments to tamariki and rangatahi, and their whānau, whose lives are impacted by being in care," Jones said.

Oranga Tamariki Ministry for Children is a focus for the report as 99% of the 6,398 children in care are in its custody, but Open Home Foundation and Barnardos were also monitored.

Some of the findings about Oranga Tamariki include caregivers and home environments are not always fully assessed before children move in, the requirement to self-monitor compliance with the National Care Standards is not being met, lack of access to mental health services is still a barrier for children’s health and the agency couldn’t provide data for the watchdog to establish if the health and education needs of tamariki in care are being met.

In the 2021/2022 reporting year, 53% of children in care were registered with a general practitioner, down from 60% in the previous year.

The report also reveals 65% of tamariki were visited by their social worker in line with their plan for visits.

In a published response to the Independent Children’s Monitor, Oranga Tamariki states how it has made progress on the issues detailed in the report and what it will now do.

"We are pleased the Monitor notes some progress has been made with our self-monitoring and agree that further work is needed to continue to strengthen our self-monitoring approach so that we are fully compliant with the NCS Regulations," the agency stated about achieving the national care standards.

The agency said the finding that caregiver assessments are not always occurring is "concerning" and is being investigated with urgency to fix the problem.

Oranga Tamariki has been through a period of reform after multiple damning reviews into the agency were released.

Former chief executive Grainne Moss resigned in 2021 after facing criticism for the agency’s treatment of Māori.