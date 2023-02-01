World
1News

Australian opposition calls for greater 501 clarity

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
43 mins ago
Dan Tehan.

Dan Tehan. (Source: Getty)

Australia's Shadow Minister for Immigration is calling on the Federal Government to give greater clarity on the changes to the controversial 501 policy.

The rules regularly see New Zealand citizens deported from Australia if they've committed a seious crime, no matter how long they've lived there.

However, in significant changes that'll come into effect from March 3, officials will now take into account family ties and the duration someone's spent living in Australia.

Liberal Party member Dan Tehan tweeted today saying the "Labor Government need to be up front with the Australian people".

"What is the length of time that a New Zealand citizen has to live in the country to qualify to remain here after they commit a crime? Is it two years? Five years? Ten years?"

Tehan's calling on the government to also lay out what crimes a New Zealand citizen can commit, and still remain in Australia.

"The New Zealand prime minister has belled the cat by saying there will be more announcements on visa cancellations and "the general treatment of New Zealanders living in Australia", surely the Australian people deserve to know what other concessions are on the table?"

WorldAustraliaImmigration

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

LIVE: Red heavy rain warning lifted for Bay of Plenty

0:39

LIVE: Red heavy rain warning lifted for Bay of Plenty

3 mins ago

RWC, Japan and babysitting: Ardie Savea ready for big year

1:51

RWC, Japan and babysitting: Ardie Savea ready for big year

6 mins ago

US accuses Russia of violating key nuclear arms control treaty

US accuses Russia of violating key nuclear arms control treaty

25 mins ago

Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in Rust set shooting

Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in Rust set shooting

43 mins ago

Australian opposition calls for greater 501 clarity

2:10

Australian opposition calls for greater 501 clarity

8:41pm

Govt, Dunedin council set to meet over proposed cuts to new hospital

2:09

Govt, Dunedin council set to meet over proposed cuts to new hospital
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Second suspicious vessel spotted over NZ cocaine scandal

Australia mining company sorry for losing radioactive device

Cops injured after bricks hurled at them in Australia Day riots