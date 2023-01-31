Six in custody after fleeing police in Auckland

Six people are in custody after fleeing police in Auckland this evening.

Police said about 9.20pm a stolen vehicle was spotted being driven on the Southern Motorway at Epsom.

A pursuit wasn't initiated, however, after the vehicle didn't stop when signalled to do so.

Road spikes were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop on the motorway near Penrose, near the South-Eastern Highway off-ramp.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle crashed into a median barrier as a result. No one was injured.

Six people were taken into custody and charges are being considered.