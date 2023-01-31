World
1News

Second suspicious vessel spotted over NZ cocaine scandal

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
7:51pm
The Spirit of Auckland has been identified as a vessel of interest.

The Spirit of Auckland has been identified as a vessel of interest. (Source: Supplied)

A second vessel of interest's been identified in a drug smuggling operation that saw around 91kg of cocaine make its way to New Zealand.

A 32-year-old Australian man was arrested in Dunedin after allegedly trying to import the class-A drug.

The Victorian resident allegedly attempted to scuba dive to retrieve the drugs from a hidden compartment inside the hull of the Spirit of Auckland, a cargo ship.

While the arrest occurred in September last year, today the Australian Federal Police made an appeal for sightings of an open-cab boat in Melbourne, which it believes is connected to the operation.

The AFP says a boat was seen in the vicinity of the Spirit of Auckland in Melbourne, as it made its way to New Zealand.

It's described as having a "distinctive fish skeleton sticker on its body".

Officials are looking into whether the boat was used as reconnaissance to keep an eye out for law enforcement as the vessel passed through Australian waters.

The Australian national is due to face court in New Zealand on March 15.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

LIVE: Auckland sees 454mm of rainfall during January

6:01

LIVE: Auckland sees 454mm of rainfall during January

7 mins ago

Wayne Brown vows 'better' communication after criticism of response

Wayne Brown vows 'better' communication after criticism of response

29 mins ago

From one AB to another: Weber hails Johnstone's 'huge moment'

2:17

From one AB to another: Weber hails Johnstone's 'huge moment'

40 mins ago

Uninsured flatmates made escape before floodwaters almost hit ceiling

Uninsured flatmates made escape before floodwaters almost hit ceiling

46 mins ago

Media marriage on the rocks? Public weigh in on RNZ-TVNZ merger

2:07

Media marriage on the rocks? Public weigh in on RNZ-TVNZ merger

51 mins ago

Aucklanders race to clear rubbish ahead of more bad weather

3:44

Aucklanders race to clear rubbish ahead of more bad weather
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Australia mining company sorry for losing radioactive device

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre photo isn't fake - Photographer

Three dead in ritzy LA neighbourhood shooting

Video of Tyre Nichols beating leaves unanswered questions