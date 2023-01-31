New Zealand
4 arrested after Auckland burglary, 3 referred to Youth Aid

22 mins ago
A file image of a police officer.

Four people have been arrested following a burglary of a commercial property in Auckland's Point Chevalier this morning.

Police said they first heard reports of the burglary on Point Chevalier Rd at 4.30am.

It's understood some items were taken before the group left the area in a car, which was located abandoned nearby on Huia Rd.

The group fled in a second car, which police found abandoned on Savoy Rd, Glen Eden.

Four people were found nearby and arrested.

Some of the items believed to have been taken have been recovered and returned to the owner.

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court in the coming days, while three people have been referred to Youth Aid.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

