25,000 passengers expected to fly out of Auckland Airport today

38 mins ago

Around 25,000 passengers are expected to fly out of Auckland Airport today after a turbulent weekend of wild weather.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui says travellers are urged to check with their airline and confirm their flights before heading to the airport.

“We know travellers caught up in the consequences of this natural disaster with disrupted international flights are weary and very keen to get where they need to be.

“We appreciate it’s taking time for some people to reschedule their flights, and the frustration and distress delays to travel can cause. Our goal remains to get people home as soon as possible, but the reality is there is huge backlog of flights to get through following the impact of severe flooding. It’s really busy at the terminal and it’s going to take time for normal international flight operations to fully get back up to speed.

Flooding at Auckland Airport.

Flooding at Auckland Airport. (Source: Supplied)

“If possible, it would be really helpful if travellers could wait until they have their flight booked and scheduled for travel that day before coming to the international terminal, and for meeters and farewellers to use our wait zone, or pickup/drop off area for farewells."

She said there were more than 20,000 travellers yesterday, aboard 41 international flight departures and 39 international flight arrivals.

Today, international travellers are expected to arrive or depart Auckland Airport on 61 inbound and 61 outbound flights.

Auckland Airport's key advice for travellers:

  • Only travellers with an international flight booked and scheduled are asked to come to the international terminal
  • Travellers are best to contact their airline or check airline apps or websites to reschedule flights
  • Normal flight operations may be disrupted for several days as operations gradually return to normal. The terminal is busy so please allow extra time for check-in
  • Air New Zealand advises customers to check the arrival and departures page on their website or their Air NZ app for updated departure times
  • Domestic terminal operations continue as normal.
