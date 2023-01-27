Backlash after AT encourages fans to drive to Elton John concerts

Auckland Transport has drawn ire from Elton John fans online after suggesting fans drive to the UK artist's shows this weekend.

Sir Elton is set to perform at Mt Smart Stadium tonight and tomorrow night.

"Heading to see Elton John? Plan your journey in advance and travel early if you can," the agency wrote on Facebook.

"Driving to the concert is recommended, but if you can’t there are public transport options included in your concert ticket."

Comments on the post showed some concertgoers were less than impressed.

"Why can't you fix the public transport so we can use that instead of us needing to drive?" one person asked.

"Where does everyone park? On the field?" another wrote.

It comes after the agency confirmed closures would affect the city's rail network today and tomorrow.

In a statement, AT wrote: "Due to the current stage of the Rail Network Rebuild, Penrose Train Station will be closed on Friday; and, to take advantage of the generally low passenger numbers over the long weekend, Auckland's rail network will be closed, meaning no trains will be running, on Saturday."

The agency lists 761 car parks worth of free parking options nearby in the statement.

"Capacity varies depending on the event, but the stadium can hold up to 40,000 people," Auckland Live's website reads.

AT is also putting on a number of special event buses, and travel on scheduled bus services is free for ticket-holders from 3.30pm.

The first concert is set to start at 7.30pm tonight, with gates opening at 5.30pm.