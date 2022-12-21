Elton John, Harry Styles top NZ's 2022 music charts

Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

New Zealand's official end-of-year music charts were released this morning, showing a lot of Kiwi love for UK and local acts.

Forty-seven years since his debut in the top 40 singles charts, Sir Elton John remained centre stage, with Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) featuring Dua Lipa the biggest single hit of 2022. The collaboration spent nine weeks at number one and Kiwis steamed it more than 16 million times.

On the album front, Harry Styles took out top honours. Harry's House debuted at number one in May and sat in the top spot for seven weeks.

Midnights by Taylor Swift was number one for six weeks, the closest real challenge to Harry's House.

Among New Zealand entries, Six60 once again took top album honours, with their 10th Anniversary reissue of Six60 taking out number one. The band also had the top waiata reo of the year with Pepeha.

L.A.B. secured the top five songs in the end-of-year rundown, headed by smash-hit In The Air.

Recorded Music New Zealand chart compiler Paul Kennedy said: "The New Zealand music scene can take great pride that such a diverse range of uniquely talented artists not only emerge from a country this size to international critical acclaim, but can all reach #1 in their homeland.

"As a recommended listening list, that's a collection of chart-toppers which would line up admirably alongside an equivalent roll call from anywhere in the world this year."