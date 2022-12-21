Elton John, Harry Styles top NZ's 2022 music charts

12:30pm
|
1News
Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2022.

Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

New Zealand's official end-of-year music charts were released this morning, showing a lot of Kiwi love for UK and local acts.

Forty-seven years since his debut in the top 40 singles charts, Sir Elton John remained centre stage, with Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) featuring Dua Lipa the biggest single hit of 2022. The collaboration spent nine weeks at number one and Kiwis steamed it more than 16 million times.

On the album front, Harry Styles took out top honours. Harry's House debuted at number one in May and sat in the top spot for seven weeks.

Midnights by Taylor Swift was number one for six weeks, the closest real challenge to Harry's House.

Among New Zealand entries, Six60 once again took top album honours, with their 10th Anniversary reissue of Six60 taking out number one. The band also had the top waiata reo of the year with Pepeha.

Read More

L.A.B. secured the top five songs in the end-of-year rundown, headed by smash-hit In The Air.

Recorded Music New Zealand chart compiler Paul Kennedy said: "The New Zealand music scene can take great pride that such a diverse range of uniquely talented artists not only emerge from a country this size to international critical acclaim, but can all reach #1 in their homeland.

"As a recommended listening list, that's a collection of chart-toppers which would line up admirably alongside an equivalent roll call from anywhere in the world this year."

New ZealandMusic

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Crew member dies aboard cargo ship in Bluff

Crew member dies aboard cargo ship in Bluff

14 mins ago

Haunting sight as hundreds of officers stand silent for slain QLD colleagues

0:29

Haunting sight as hundreds of officers stand silent for slain QLD colleagues

21 mins ago

Thousands gather for funeral of slain QLD police officers

1:01

Thousands gather for funeral of slain QLD police officers

30 mins ago

Eight teen girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death

Eight teen girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death

41 mins ago

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia switching to American football

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia switching to American football

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

LA rock band Guns N' Roses return to NZ on world tour

Lack of accommodation across NZ as international acts return

Rhythm & Vines face backlash over convicted rapper in lineup

Rod Stewart announces two NZ shows next year