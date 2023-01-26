New Zealand
1News

Trade Me reveals where rents increased the most in 2022

21 mins ago
An overhead view of a suburban neighbourhood.

An overhead view of a suburban neighbourhood. (Source: istock.com)

Trade Me data released today shows that every region except Wellington saw rents climb last year.

"The biggest increase was seen in Northland, where the median weekly rent skyrocketed by a whopping $60 in between January and December," Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said.

Rents in the Taranaki region saw the second biggest rise, $45, while Canterbury and Marlborough both saw $40 increases.

"Rents were comparatively stagnant in the main centres, with Wellington and Auckland both seeing prices cool off in 2022 following a period of relentless growth in the two years prior," Lloyd said.

And the national median weekly rent finished off 2022 at a joint-record high of $580, he added.

It matches the median weekly rent seen in October and November, and first seen in April last year.

But price growth slowed significantly from the pace set in 2021.

"The $20 price jump we saw in the national median weekly rent between December 2021 and December 2022 was only half the size of what we saw the year prior, when it jumped from $520 in December 2020, to $560 in December 2021."

Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd.

Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd. (Source: Supplied)

It comes as the number of rental listings nationwide continues to rise, with a 2% year-on-year increase in December.

In contrast, nationwide demand fell by 2% year-on-year in December.

New ZealandProperty

SHARE

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Child dies after sustaining injury on Gisborne beach

Child dies after sustaining injury on Gisborne beach

21 mins ago

Trade Me reveals where rents increased the most in 2022

Trade Me reveals where rents increased the most in 2022

29 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: Tangi for Titewhai Harawira

Live stream: Tangi for Titewhai Harawira

52 mins ago

Simeon Brown, Arena Williams spar over new Labour leadership

9:35

Simeon Brown, Arena Williams spar over new Labour leadership

9:15am

Buckingham Palace tried to 'discredit' Harry and Meghan series

Buckingham Palace tried to 'discredit' Harry and Meghan series

SPONSORED

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Christopher Luxon lays out National's plan to fight inflation

Major bank hikes 1, 2 year mortgages, drops long-term rates

Median house prices continue to drop annually - REINZ