Severe gales see possible 'red alert' for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Wild winds are set to affect traffic on Auckland's Harbour Bridge from today with a "red alert" possible tomorrow, Waka Kotahi warn.

A strong wind watch is in place for the Harbour Bridge, with gusts expected to strengthen this evening to 50-60km/h.

"Northeast wind gusts of 90km/h are also forecast tomorrow from 7am [to] midday, triggering an amber alert," Waka Kotahi added.

"From midday [to] 10pm wind gusts of 90-100km/h are forecast, with a risk of 110km/h, which would signal a red alert.

"Under an amber alert, speeds are reduced and lanes may close on the bridge. Under a red alert, all lanes on the bridge are closed."

The agency urged road users to drive to the conditions, advised motorcyclists and drivers of high-sided vehicles to avoid the bridge altogether, and said it is working with MetService to monitor wind speeds.

"The safety of road users is our top priority and we won't hesitate to reduce speeds, close lanes or close the bridge if necessary."

MetService also has a wind warning for Auckland which states: "Northeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places."

It comes as the forecaster has issued a number of weather warnings and watches for other parts of the North Island.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Northland from 10pm tonight to 10pm tomorrow, the Coromandel Peninsula from 10am tomorrow to 10am Saturday, and the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane from 4pm tomorrow to 4pm Saturday.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," MetService warn.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Auckland about and north of Whangaparaoa Peninsula, also Great Barrier Island, from 7am to 10pm tomorrow, and for Mount Taranaki from 4pm tomorrow to 4am Saturday.

MetService advises people to keep up with the latest forecasts in case changes are made or more areas are added.