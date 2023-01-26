'My little princess' - Labour MP Tamati Coffey welcomes baby girl

Labour MP Tamati Coffey has welcomed a second child, a baby girl he describes as "my little princess".

Coffey posted pictures of his newborn on Facebook last night, saying she "surprised us by being about 5 weeks early".

"And here she is. Made with love (and a little bit of science!) Mum and support crew doing well."

His daughter was born via a surrogate, the Rotorua-based MP said.

"More and more couples are having kids this way, so the law still needs to be changed to streamline the process. As a lawmaker, those changes are my priority this year - now more than ever.

"Welcome to the world my little princess."