Watch: Man seizes gun from California shooting suspect

16 mins ago
|
Associated Press

A California man is being called a hero after he seized the gun from a suspect who killed 11 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations.

The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday (local time) in the van that authorities say he used to flee after being prevented from attacking another dance hall.

About 20 minutes after the first attack, the gunman entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in the nearby city of Alhambra.

Brandon Tsay was in the lobby at the time, and he told ABC’s Good Morning America that he thought he was going to die.

Once Tsay seized the gun, he pointed it at the man and shouted: “Get the hell out of here, I’ll shoot, get away, go!”

Read More

The assailant paused, but then headed back to his van, and Tsay called the police, the gun still in his hand.

The massacre in Monterey Park was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month - and it struck one of California's largest celebrations of a holiday observed in many Asian cultures, dealing another blow to a community that has been the target of high-profile violence in recent years.

It was also the deadliest attack since May 24, when 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

