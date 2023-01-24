Photos: Ardern all smiles at Rātana as she bids farewell as PM

Politicians from across the political spectrum descended on the pā to kick off the parliamentary year. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in an embrace as incoming deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni looks on. (Source: 1News)

Jacinda Ardern was all smiles as she made her final appearance as Prime Minister at Rātana Pā, near Whanganui, this afternoon.

The event, which sees politicians across the political spectrum descend on the pā, marks the beginning of the parliamentary year.

Incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins also made an appearance ahead of his swearing in as the country's leader tomorrow.

Ardern appeared emotional as she spoke to reporters this afternoon.