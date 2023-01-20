Read's bat goes flying in explosive Black Clash over off Cummins

Kieran Read has channeled his inner Tom Walsh and sent his bat flying during an explosive spell off Nick Cummins in this year's Black Clash.

Read, who had already had a fine evening with the ball for Team Rugby to start the match posting figures of 23-3, was asked to open for his side as they chased 199 for a win at Hagley Oval tonight.

After getting off to a promising start with boundaries off bowling greats such as Kyle Mills and Chris Martin, Team Cricket made the bold call to bring on their wildcard Cummins for a spell to see if he could upset Read's flow.

It didn't work.

After a few singles to start the over, Read launched an all-out attack on the former Wallaby with a six over square leg.

He followed that up with a four back down the crease and with momentum in hand took a hack at Cummins' final ball of the over for another few runs.

The only problem was he put a bit too much into the swing and like Walsh did during last year's Black Clash, sent his bat flying along with the ball.

Thankfully nobody was hit by the wayward wood but Read continued to do damage on the scoreboard, bringing up his fifty shortly after from just 28 balls.