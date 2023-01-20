Cheeky Read teases underarm to Aussie Cummins at Black Clash

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read has had a bit of trans-Tasman fun with one of sport's more colourful characters at this year's Black Clash, pretending to bowl underarm to former Wallabies wing and Team Cricket wildcard Nick Cummins.

After Team Cricket got off to a sensational start from openers Hamish Marshall and Anton Devcich, Cummins headed to the crease midway through the innings for a chance to add to their impressive tally.

Cummins, known by fans as the Honey Badger, admitted to 1News earlier this week his cricketing experience was limited to the backyard variety at Christmas so nerves appeared to be on show as he made his way out to the middle of Hagley Oval.

Thankfully Read cut through the tension with a bit of fun before his first ball, pulling out of his bowling motion to shift into an underarm delivery - a cheeky nod to the 1981 ODI incident between the Black Caps and Australia.

The pair had a laugh before getting back into the action with Cummins taking a huge swing at the first delivery but missing it completely.

In the end, his stay was short as he was dismissed for just one run off seven deliveries after sending a ball sky high to Read.

"All swing, not a lot of ding," Cummins joked shortly afterwards.

"I tell you what though. These bastards are mad. That thing comes in a little too quick!"

Despite his short stay, Cummins said he was enjoying the game.

"It's always good to have a bit of rivalry with these fellas," he said.

"You Kiwis aren't that bad."