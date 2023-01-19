Connor Bell breaks 21-year-old national discus record

Connor Bell makes an attempt at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand discus thrower Connor Bell has broken a national record that is as old as he is.

Athletics NZ said Bell, 21, threw a 66.14m effort at the pre-Potts Classic meeting in Hastings, breaking the previous record set by Ian Winchester 21 years ago by 1.11m.

The record is yet to be ratified though, Athletics NZ added.

It adds to a growing resume for Bell who has previously won a Commonwealth Youth Games title in 2017 as we all as 2018 Youth Olympics gold medal.

Had Bell thrown the same distance at last year's Commonwealth Games - where Bell finished 8th with a best throw of 60.23m - he would have claimed a silver medal.

"It's a cool thing to set the record because Ian threw the mark 21 years ago and I'm 21 years old," Bell said.

"By setting the record it means New Zealand discus throwing is in a good space and generally New Zealand throwing is in a good space.

"I'm super rapt, but I'm not going to hang my hat on it, I feel like I'm just warming up."