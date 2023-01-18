E-bike subscription service rolls out in Christchurch

Hundreds of e-bikes are being wheeled out to businesses in Christchurch as part of a new subscription service.

Shutl rents the bikes out to businesses for $29, and individuals for $35 per week, with co-founder Aidan Smith saying the service will help get people out of their cars to commute sustainably.

"There's a huge opportunity to be able to electrify conventional fossil fuelled journeys in our urban centres."

Sustainable modes of transport are on the rise with over 148,000 e-bikes and e-scooters imported to Aotearoa over the last two years.

All of the bikes are tracked, allowing Shutl to see where most journeys are taking place and provide feedback to councils on cycling infrastructure.

"W hat's the carbon footprint, where are the riders going, what's the congestion on those cycleways, and we can use that data to inform what the businesses need and what the councils need to do as far as infrastructure development."

Waka Kotahi has provided the service with almost $300,000 from its innovation fund, with the Christchurch City Council and Orion Energy also helping out.

Shutl currently have 140 bikes with the funding set to help the service buy more, allowing more businesses and people to join.

The service is planning to launch in Auckland later this year, with a trial already in place.