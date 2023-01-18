E-bike subscription service rolls out in Christchurch

10:57am
|
1News

Hundreds of e-bikes are being wheeled out to businesses in Christchurch as part of a new subscription service.

Shutl rents the bikes out to businesses for $29, and individuals for $35 per week, with co-founder Aidan Smith saying the service will help get people out of their cars to commute sustainably.

"There's a huge opportunity to be able to electrify conventional fossil fuelled journeys in our urban centres."

Sustainable modes of transport are on the rise with over 148,000 e-bikes and e-scooters imported to Aotearoa over the last two years.

All of the bikes are tracked, allowing Shutl to see where most journeys are taking place and provide feedback to councils on cycling infrastructure.

"What's the carbon footprint, where are the riders going, what's the congestion on those cycleways, and we can use that data to inform what the businesses need and what the councils need to do as far as infrastructure development."

Waka Kotahi has provided the service with almost $300,000 from its innovation fund, with the Christchurch City Council and Orion Energy also helping out.

Shutl currently have 140 bikes with the funding set to help the service buy more, allowing more businesses and people to join.

The service is planning to launch in Auckland later this year, with a trial already in place.

New ZealandTransportTravelChristchurch and CanterburyAucklandBusinessClimate Change

SHARE

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Victims of strike on Ukraine apartment block include 6 children

Victims of strike on Ukraine apartment block include 6 children

11 mins ago

BREAKING

A 'number of people in difficulty' at beach near Whangamatā

A 'number of people in difficulty' at beach near Whangamatā

30 mins ago

'Technical glitch' saw people charged for unwanted meals - HelloFresh

'Technical glitch' saw people charged for unwanted meals - HelloFresh

39 mins ago

Retail card spending drops $166m in December

Retail card spending drops $166m in December

48 mins ago

40% of Pasifika living in home not big enough for family

40% of Pasifika living in home not big enough for family

11:50am

Sailor hospitalised after NZ SailGP boat hit by lightning

2:06

Sailor hospitalised after NZ SailGP boat hit by lightning
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

'Technical glitch' saw people charged for unwanted meals - HelloFresh

Retail card spending drops $166m in December

Man found dead at central Auckland backpackers

Unmasked Mongrel Mob members at Chch hospital a risk - mother