Wellington police stop 51 drivers using phones in 2-hour span

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Fifty-one motorists were stopped for using cellphones in a two-hour period yesterday near the Arras Tunnel in Wellington.

Wellington acting road policing manager Senior Sergeant Matt Fitzgerald said it was "disappointing" to see such a high number of motorists using their phones and driving distracted.

"Put the phone away or pull over if you need to use it," Fitzgerald said.

Police say they issued infringements to the drivers they stopped for phone use, given that it is often a factor in serious crashes.

They also found five drivers and/or passengers weren't wearing seatbelts, which poses a much greater risk of injury or death if a crash does occur.

Police ask motorists to remain focused on the road and wear their seatbelts, to ensure they and others get to their destination safely.