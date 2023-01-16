Watch: 'Magical experience' as orcas play near Kapiti Island

A family of orcas delighted a group of lucky boaties near Kapiti Island yesterday, giving the mates a "magical experience".

Sam Aitkenhead, who captured the moment on video, said it was about 10.30am when they spotted the three whales.

"We were out fishing...we parked up to get some snapper, got a few at the start and then it went quiet," he said.

"So sat there for maybe half an hour waiting, but no luck, so pulled up to go and change spots.

A group of orcas captivated boaties by Kapiti Island on Sunday.

A group of orcas captivated boaties by Kapiti Island on Sunday. (Source: Sam Aitkenhead)

"Then as we pulled the anchor, we saw this massive dorsal coming towards us.

"We got pretty excited and then as we saw him, then we saw the mum and the baby."

Aitkenhead said they were about 2km north of the island at the time, and the orcas played by their boat for about 10 minutes.

It was his "first experience" with the animals, but he'd seen photos of orcas at the island online the day before.

"And I absolutely love orcas, so I was talking about it, and then we didn't really think it would happen.

"We just got real lucky."

