Wellington Blaze win record 17th Super Smash game in a row

Wellington Blaze celebrate after taking a wicket against the Sparks. (Source: Photosport)

The Wellington Blaze have won a record 17th straight Super Smash game, following an impressive eight-wicket victory against the Otago Sparks at the University of Otago Oval this afternoon.

Unbeaten since the grand final two seasons ago, the Blaze have set a New Zealand record with 17 T20 victories on the bounce, surpassing their own record of 16 wins between 2018 and 2020.

Another highlight was Blaze captain Melie Kerr's career-best knock of 73 not out off 54 balls, as the Wellington side eased to their target of 128 with nine balls to spare.

Kerr said: "[The record] is very special for this team...losing that final to the Canterbury Magicians [two years ago] really hurt.

"Everyone in this team aspires to higher honours, and that's what makes a good team. Everyone is working hard and pushing each other at training, and while that doesn't always come off on the field, it has again today."

Earlier in the game, Otago Sparks star Suzie Bates continued her excellent form with her third big score from her last four knocks, adding another half century to move past Canterbury Magician Amy Satterthwaite as the season's top runscorer.