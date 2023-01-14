Auckland FC embrace underdog status for FIFA Club World Cup

The Christmas mince pies have been put back in the pantry as Auckland City Football Club prepare for yet another FIFA Club World Cup.

An intense round of training greeted the players this week before they fly to Spain on Monday for their 10th World Cup in 17 years.

Striker Emiliano Tade said despite their familiarity with the tournament, each trip is just as special and important as the last.

“Sometimes when it comes to these things, you know, I don't think people know exactly how big is a Club World Cup and how big is the stage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Around the world, the tournament is highly regarded and so is the Auckland club, fielding media requests from Morocco to Brazil, Spain to Egypt and other places as part of their build up.

“Sometimes I wish New Zealand cared a little bit more about where we are going,” Tade conceded.

“Sometimes I don't think football is recognised as much in the country.”

Auckland definitely captured the country's attention with their third place finish in 2014, but it will take a monumental effort to come close again.

They must firstly beat Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly SC and if they do, lying in wait are the likes of Real Madrid and Brazilian giants Flamengo.

Head coach Albert Riera said it was all part of the club’s journey.

“I think sometimes to be the underdog is an advantage to be honest so I know the pressure is going to be huge on them because again they are a massive team in Africa and I know the crowd are going to be expecting them to win easy,” Riera said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be honest, I think that plays in our favour so hopefully we can make the most of it and use it to our advantage.”

Assistant coach Ivan Vicelich added being the underdog comes with a nine-to-five juggle for most of these players though.

“The difficulty at the highest level is that you are coming against a professional team and they do this week in and week out,” he said.

“So for us we have to prepare really well and we have to hope that everything goes well for us on the day.”