Overturned truck trailer slows traffic on Auckland motorway

Overturned truck trailer on Bombay. (Source: Supplied)

A truck trailer unit has overturned on the Southern Motorway just before Auckland's Bombay off-ramp, slowing traffic.

Police and Waka Kotahi NZTA say the crash occurred heading southbound and has caused significant congestion.

While the lane is still open, police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area.

NZTA is asking drivers to consider an alternative route via Great South Road.

