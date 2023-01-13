Gamble pays off: NZ-born flanker a likely steal for Wallabies

Charlie Gamble at the Wallabies Training Camp on the Gold Coast. (Source: Getty)

If you had asked New Zealand-born flanker Charlie Gamble who he dreamed of representing in rugby union one day he would've said "All Blacks" in a heartbeat.

"I come from a rugby-mad Canterbury, Crusaders, All Black supporting family," Gamble told 1News.

"The dream for me, like any Kiwi kid, was to wear ABs colours."

Except now the 26-year-old is part of the Wallabies' 44-man squad with a Rugby World Cup just eight months away; a call-up that literally came one day before the squad was publicly named.

"I was out in the city with my missus and had a missed call from [Wallabies coach] Dave [Rennie]," he recalled.

"Not gonna lie - I was freaking out."

He called Rennie back and found out the news admitting he was "shocked", as he isn't technically eligible to play for Australia until April.

Charlie Gamble at the Wallabies Training Camp on the Gold Coast. (Source: Supplied)

"I had a phone call with Dave at the end of last year, I just wanted some clarity if they [Rugby Australia] were even interested," said Gamble.

Rennie went on to tell Gamble they've had eyes on him for "quite some time" and really liked his style of play.

Fast forward to today, he's just wrapped up his first Wallabies camp on the Gold Coast - an experience which he said was a "dream come true".

"Running round with the big dogs like Hoops [Michael Hooper] and Quade [Cooper], just lots of team bonding and planning towards the World Cup," he said.

After learning the game as a North Canterbury boy and pulling up his socks at St. Bede's College, Gamble has been in the Australian rugby scene for five years now, making his Super Rugby debut with the Waratahs in 2021 before he caught selectors' eyes last year with a breakout season.

He's contracted with the Sydney-based team until the end of the 2023 season but told 1News he's in negotiations for an extension through until 2025.

Charlie Gamble at the Wallabies Training Camp on the Gold Coast. (Source: Supplied)

When the former Crusaders Academy product was asked if he had any regrets about not sticking it out in New Zealand, he replied: "Looking back, I could've been more mature, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't reflect on that but at the end of the day, that can't be changed, and I've always wanted to reach the highest level possible and I am proud to be doing that with the Wallabies - one of the best teams in the world."

He said he's worked hard to be where he is right now, and the move to Australia has made him "fall in love with footy again".

Plus, he has coach Rennie to remind him of his Kiwi roots.

"I answered the phone once and said, 'g'day mate', and Dave took the piss out of me saying I'm too Aussie," Gamble joked.

He'll rejoin the Waratah's for pre-season, before another camp with the Wallabies in April.