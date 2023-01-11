Two new faces joining Breakfast line-up in 2023

27 mins ago
|
1News
Chris Chang and Anna Burns-Francis.

Chris Chang and Anna Burns-Francis. (Source: 1News)

2023 will look slightly different for the Breakfast team, with two new hosts joining the line-up.

Sports reporter Chris Chang and US correspondent Anna Burns-Francis are joining Jenny-May Clarkson and Matty McLean, with Chang also reading the Midday news from Monday to Thursday.

Indira Stewart is moving to a new role as an in-depth multimedia reporter, telling stories for digital and Q+A.

She will also present the Midday news every Friday.

Breakfast returns to TVNZ 1 at 6am on January 23.

"We're really pleased Anna and Chris are joining Jenny-May and Matty to bring their own unique brand of smart, funny, incisive journalism to our morning news audience," news and current affairs executive editor Phil O'Sullivan said.

"We're also thrilled to have Indira using her impressive journalistic skills on our digital platforms and Q+A. With a focus on political and social issues, she'll be making sure our audiences are across all the stories they need to know about. She'll be a very big asset in a huge news year ahead."

