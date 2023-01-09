Covid-19: Covid numbers fall as 21,685 new cases reported

A person holds a positive RAT test. (Source: istock.com)

Covid-19 community cases continue to fall, with 21,685 new cases reported over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, January 2 to Sunday, January 8.

As at midnight on Sunday, there were 422 people in hospital with the virus.

Nine people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-three more people with the virus have died.

Of the 53 people who have died, five were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, 10 were in their 70s, 21 were in their 80s and 12 were aged over 90. Twenty-five were men and 28 were women.

Thirteen were from the Auckland region, 11 were from Canterbury, six were from Northland, five each were from Waikato and the Wellington region, four were from Taranaki, two were from the Southern District and one each were from Bay of Plenty, Lakes District, Hawke's Bay, MidCentral District, Whanganui, Nelson Marlborough and South Canterbury.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2393.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (854), Auckland (7115), Waikato (1867), Bay of Plenty (998), Lakes District (428), Hawke's Bay (889), MidCentral District (811), Whanganui (290), Taranaki (523), Tairāwhiti (525), Wairarapa (190), Capital and Coast (1425), Hutt Valley (641), Nelson Marlborough (643), Canterbury (2696), West Coast (101), South Canterbury (223) and Southern District (1441).

The location of 25 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 3092. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 4482.