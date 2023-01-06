NZ thoroughbred legend Sir Patrick Hogan dies aged 83

Sir Patrick Hogan watches the racing during Auckland Cup Day at Ellerslie Racecourse on March 4, 2015

Sir Patrick Hogan watches the racing during Auckland Cup Day at Ellerslie Racecourse on March 4, 2015 (Source: Getty)

The man known as the king of New Zealand's thoroughbred industry, Sir Patrick Hogan, has died aged 83.

Sir Patrick put New Zealand horses on the map with his Cambridge Stud.

In the 1970s he took a punt on a stallion named Sir Tristram - it was a punt that paid off, siring 45 group one winners, including three Melbourne Cup champions.

His results caught the eye of many, including royalty and political leaders.

After Sir Tristram, there was champion sire Zabeel and broodmare Eight Carat.

Sir Patrick was named breeder of the year five times and was a mainstay at the Karaka Sales for decades, selling his final horses in 2018.

When he put his stud up for sale, many feared it would go to foreign owners - instead it was bought by Brendan and Jo Lindsay, the creators of Sistema.

Sir Patrick was knighted for services to thoroughbred racing in 2000.

Cambridge Stud confirmed his death.

NZ thoroughbred legend Sir Patrick Hogan dies aged 83

